AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in October

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,119.0 days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAAF opened at C$20.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.22. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$22.65.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

