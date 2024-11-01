AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in October

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,119.0 days.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASAAF opened at C$20.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.22. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$22.65.
About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
