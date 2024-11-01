Astrid Burrowes Sells 8,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) CAO Astrid Burrowes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $129,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,270.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFIC stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 96,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,705. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

