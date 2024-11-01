AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.43. Approximately 2,589,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,562,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.