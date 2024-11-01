Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Stock Performance

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $419.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy alerts:

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.