Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $269.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $223.92 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.