Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $148.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.01.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

