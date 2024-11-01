ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASML were worth $39,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 94,079.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after acquiring an additional 491,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $672.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $798.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $899.57. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $593.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

