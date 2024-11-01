Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Up 4.3% Following Earnings Beat

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $28.68. Approximately 25,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 716,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Arvinas by 29.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arvinas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

