Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AROW shares. StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $477.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.72. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $60,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,165.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,520. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

