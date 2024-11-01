Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $88.53 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Ark has a total market capitalization of $88.53 million and approximately $21.48 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001118 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,471,834 coins and its circulating supply is 184,471,410 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.