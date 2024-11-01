ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Update

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.0 days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance

Shares of ARIAKE JAPAN stock opened at 35.12 on Friday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a fifty-two week low of 35.12 and a fifty-two week high of 35.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is 34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is 33.66.

ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

