Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,866,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.