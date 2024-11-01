ArcBest Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

ArcBest has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcBest to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.28. 52,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,739. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARCB

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.