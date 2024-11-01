Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of RKDA opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 127.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

