Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading 8.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93. 959,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,443,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $683.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

