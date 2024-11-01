APENFT Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. APENFT has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One APENFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,035.04 or 1.00018202 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,021.65 or 0.99998801 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based art project using NFTs to digitise and authenticate art, making it accessible to a global audience. The project includes decentralised governance, artist support, and a transparent, secure art marketplace. Led by Steve Z. Liu and an experienced team, APENFT partners with major institutions and artists to redefine art ownership and value in the digital space.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.