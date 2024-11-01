Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $269.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.88 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

