AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANAB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,363. The company has a market capitalization of $611.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.29. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,517,354. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,517,354. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,333.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

