Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 167.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 35,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,402. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMPY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

