Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLD opened at $25.68 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

