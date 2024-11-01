Americana Partners LLC Sells 529 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 51,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 506,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,971,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

CSCO traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,058,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,974,863. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

