Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 174.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 273,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,101,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,831. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.92 and a one year high of $538.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.18. The firm has a market cap of $478.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

