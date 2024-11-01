Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 37,026 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.39. 173,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.