Americana Partners LLC Lowers Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,732 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 1.85% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GJUN. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 29.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,297. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

