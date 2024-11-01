American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 29910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

