América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of AMX opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

