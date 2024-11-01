Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Amcor updated its FY25 guidance to $0.72-$0.76 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

Amcor Trading Down 8.4 %

AMCR stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 10,213,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,197. Amcor has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.