Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $221.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $131.71 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 71.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

