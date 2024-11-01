Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.16.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $199.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $136.47 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.