Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Amazon.com Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of AMZN stock traded up $11.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.69. 74,506,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,211,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day moving average is $183.65. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.47 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
