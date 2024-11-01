Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALMS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Alumis stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51. Alumis has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($21.53). Research analysts anticipate that Alumis will post -8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,067,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,376,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Yu Fan bought a new position in Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,502,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,229,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

