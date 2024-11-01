Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 8,900,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Altus Power Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AMPS opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Altus Power had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 17.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 24.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 14.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

