Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 133,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 147,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Altai Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Altai Resources Company Profile

Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 50% interest in the Malartic gold property which consists of six map designated claims covering an area of 127.6 hectares located in the Malartic Township, Val d'Or area, Quebec; and a 50% interest in the Cessford oil property covering an area of 240 acres located in the Cessford area of Southern Alberta.

