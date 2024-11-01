AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.298 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

AltaGas Stock Down 1.4 %

ALA stock opened at C$33.27 on Friday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$25.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. AltaGas had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$105,960.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total transaction of C$252,075.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$105,960.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,320 shares of company stock worth $1,125,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.10.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

