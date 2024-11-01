Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.
AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.08.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
