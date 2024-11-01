ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.55% of ALLETE worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 261.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1,118.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 90.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLETE

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.