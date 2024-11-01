Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,428. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $1,716,884.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,059.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian R. Smith sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,597,489.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,549 shares in the company, valued at $24,454,392.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $1,716,884.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,059.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,648,416 shares of company stock worth $113,920,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

