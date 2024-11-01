Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist Financial

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. 232,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,530. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51. Aflac has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

