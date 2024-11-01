AES Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 8,958 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,718 call options.
AES Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of AES stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,757,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. AES has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.21.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AES Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in AES by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.