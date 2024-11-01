AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.700-10.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AerCap also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.70 EPS.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. AerCap has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $99.30.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.