Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 211.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $94.07 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

