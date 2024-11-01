Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.950 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 97,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $85.26.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adtalem Global Education

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,888. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,426. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.