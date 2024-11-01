Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-5.95 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $80.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $85.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,888. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $355,888. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

