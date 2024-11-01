Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.10. 2,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.66). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $718.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,344 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Featured Articles

