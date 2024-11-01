ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 553,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,127.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in ACCO Brands by 14.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,526,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 439,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 998,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 178,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,023,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 3.9 %

ACCO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 174,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.39%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

