Acala Token (ACA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.92 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $60.12 million and $1.92 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation.

