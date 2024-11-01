Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,060 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.27% of Acadia Healthcare worth $74,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.