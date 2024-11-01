Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 27,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.4% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $109,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $6.22 on Friday, hitting $505.81. 601,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.93 and a 200-day moving average of $466.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $378.48 and a 52 week high of $527.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $467.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.36.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

