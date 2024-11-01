a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. ( NYSE:AKA Free Report ) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.86 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

