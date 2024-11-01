764 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $296.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.13, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.58 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

